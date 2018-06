Spain midfielder David Silva on Saturday said he was brushing aside criticism of his team's lackluster start to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while at the same time he defended La Roja's playing philosophy.

At a press conference on the eve of Spain's round-of-16 clash with Russia, the Manchester City player said he was used to criticism, but that these critiques should not alter Spain's playing style, which relies heavily on ball possession and has led Spain to a number of successes.