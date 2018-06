Spain's national soccer team on Thursday embarked on the last leg of its journey ahead of its World Cup campaign in Russia, in which the squad hopes to earn the nation its second trophy in this competition.

The Spanish team, coached by Julen Lopetegui and captained by Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, was destined for the city of Krasnodar, in the south of Russia near the Black Sea, where the team is to be installed during the campaign.