Spanish slalom skier Quim Salarich (R) attends a press conference on occasion of the farewell ceremony of Spanish athletes that will compete the Pyeongchang Winter Games 2018 in Madrid, Spain, Feb 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Angel Diaz

Spanish Olympic Committee's president Alejandro Blanco offers a press conference on occasion of the farewell ceremony of Spanish athletes that will compete the Pyeongchang Winter Games 2018 in Madrid, Spain, Feb 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Angel Diaz

The chairman of the Spanish Olympic Committee said Tuesday that the team his country is sending to the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang embodies quality, commitment and passion for sport.

Though Spain's team is relatively small, with 13 athletes, there is no lack of enthusiasm, Alejandro Blanco said during the official send-off for the squad.