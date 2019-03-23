Spain's Rodrigo (L) tries to elude Norwegian defender Haitam Aleesami during a Euro 2020 qualifier at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Saturday, March 23. EFE-EPA/Kai Försterling.

Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets (L) knocks the ball away from Norway forward Joshua King during a Euro 2020 qualifier at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Saturday, March 23. EFE-EPA/Miguel Angel Polo.

Spain's Sergio Ramos converts a penalty against Norway in a Euro 2020 qualifying match at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Saturday, March 23. EFE-EPA/Miguel Angel Polo

Spain began their campaign to qualify for Euro Cup 2020 with a 2-1 victory here Saturday over Norway.

The victory leaves La Roja level with Sweden and Malta atop Group F, followed by Romania, Norway and the Faroe Islands.