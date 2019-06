Spanish midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal (r) in action against Sweden's Pontus Jansson at their teams' 2020 European Cup qualifier, which Spain won 3-0, on June 10, 2019, at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata (l) celebrates after scoring the second goal in the 2020 European Cup qualifier against Sweden, which Spain won 3-0, on June 10, 2019, at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium. EFE-EPA/Javier Lizon

Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz (l) fights for the ball with Sweden's Alexander Isak 2020 European Cup qualifier, which Spain won 3-0, on June 10, 2019, at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium. EFE-EPA/Javier Lizon

Spain pounded Sweden 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in this capital on Monday, continuing its - so far - unerring course toward the 2020 European Cup in a match showing the leadership and efficacy of team captain Sergio Ramos, who got his team on the board first, albeit not until the 64th minute.

It was Spain's fourth win in four matches, and with the victory they are in clear control of their European Cup qualifying group.