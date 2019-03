(L-R) Bronze medalist Olha Saladukha of Ukraine, gold medalist Ana Peleteiro of Spain and silver medalist Paraskevi Papahristou of Greece pose for pictures in the women's triple jump final at the 35th European Athletics Indoor Championships, Glasgow, Britain, Mar. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Ana Peleteiro of Spain celebrates her victory in the women's triple jump final at the 35th European Athletics Indoor Championships, Glasgow, Britain, Mar. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Ana Peleteiro of Spain celebrates her victory in the women's triple jump final at the 35th European Athletics Indoor Championships, Glasgow, Britain, Mar. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Ana Peleteiro of Spain celebrates her victory in the women's triple jump final at the 35th European Athletics Indoor Championships, Glasgow, Britain, Mar. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Ana Peleteiro of Spain competes in the women's triple jump final at the 35th European Athletics Indoor Championships, Glasgow, Britain, Mar. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

(L-R) Silver medalist Paraskevi Papahristou of Greece, gold medalist Ana Peleteiro of Spain and bronze medalist Olha Saladukha of Ukraine pose for pictures during the award ceremony for the women's triple jump at the 35th European Athletics Indoor Championships, Glasgow, Britain, Mar. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Gold medalist Ana Peleteiro of Spain reacts during the award ceremony for the women's triple jump at the 35th European Athletics Indoor Championships, Glasgow, Britain, Mar. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Spanish athlete Ana Peleteiro on Sunday posted a new national record in the women's triple jump gold medal at the European Athletics Indoor Championships with a 14.73-meter jump on her way to win the gold medal of the event held in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

The 23-year-old Peleteiro thus managed to break the previous Spanish record at the continental competition that Carlota Castrejana set in 2007, when she recorded a jump of 14.64 meters.