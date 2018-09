Spain's international player Suso Fernandez (R) speaks with Dr. Antonio Escribano (L), during a body composition test conducted in the RFEF's unit of nutrition, metabolism and body composition in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/Royal Spanish Football Federation

The players of the Spanish national soccer team, led by coach Luis Enrique Martinez, underwent body composition tests on Tuesday.

The 23 Spanish internationals who will face England and Croatia in the first two matches of the upcoming UEFA Nations League underwent the tests at the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).