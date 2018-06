Supporters of Spain wait for the arrival of the Spanish national soccer team in Kazan, Russia, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUNOZ

A handful of fans dressed in red and yellow gathered outside a hotel in Kazan to catch a glimpse of players from Spain's national team who arrived in the Russian city Tuesday ahead of its second World Cup match of this campaign against current Group B leader Iran.

Spain was held to a 3-3 draw in its opening game against Portugal thanks to a sublime last-minute free-kick by Real Madrid star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who bagged a hat-trick on the night.