Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) chats with the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, during their meeting at La Moncloa palace in Madrid, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Calvo/SPANISH PRESIDENCY

Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday held a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino as well as the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Jose Luis Rubiales at Moncloa Palace in Spain's capital.

The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, aimed to tackle several issues related to Spanish soccer and regulatory changes at a national and an international level.