Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) chats with Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani during their meeting in Rabat, Morocco, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) is welcomed by Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani as he arrives at the airport in Rabat, Morocco, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

The prime minister of Spain on Monday offered his Moroccan counterpart a joint bid alongside Portugal to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, according to Spanish sources.

Pedro Sanchez proposed the idea in a meeting with his counterpart Saad Eddine El Othmani during his first visit to Morocco, in which he is also to meet with King Mohammed VI.