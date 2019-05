FC Porto's goalkeeper Iker Casillas reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, first leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and FC Porto at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL

FC Porto's fans pay tribute to the team's Spanish goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, at the entrance of CUF hospital where he is hospitalized after suffering a heart attack in a training session in Porto, Portugal, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUI FARINHA

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday expressed his support for fellow Spaniard and FC Porto goaltender Iker Casillas, 37, who was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack during a training session with his Portuguese team earlier in the day.

"A big hug for Iker Casillas and his family, we look forward to his quick recovery and having him back to goalkeeping," Sanchez posted to his Twitter account.