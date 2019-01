A net casts its shadow on a court at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, May 28, 2015, EPA-EFE/FILE/PHILIPPE PERUSSEAU

Spanish authorities arrested 83 people, including 28 professional tennis players, suspected of being involved in a bribery and match-fixing scheme linked to an Armenian organized crime gang, Spain's police and Europol said Thursday.

Authorities launched the operation, codenamed Bitures, in 2017 when the Tennis Integrity Unit, an anti-corruption body, flagged up irregular activities in the ITF Futures and Challengers tournaments. One of the suspects participated in the last US Open.