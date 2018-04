Real Madrid's and Juventus' players argue during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIKO HUESCA

Referee Michael Oliver (L) shows Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (2-L) the red card during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIKO HUESCA

Spain's sports daily newspapers on Thursday led with clashing views on Real Madrid's controversial penalty in their 3-1 loss against Juventus in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Despite the loss, Real Madrid advanced to the semi-finals after Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored an injury-time penalty on Wednesday, beating Juventus 4-3 on aggregate.