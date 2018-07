Eric Abidal (R) shakes hands with new Barcelona player Clément Lenglet (L) with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu in the middle, July 13, 2018. EFE/Alejandro García

A Spanish regional prosecutor has on Monday asked that an investigation into alleged irregularities in a liver transplant performed on one of Barcelona's former star players be reopened over a technical anomaly.

The Barcelona Prosecutor's office urged a judge to reopen the probe into the transplant which was performed on Eric Abidal in 2012, judicial sources close to the case told EFE.