Spanish former regional president of Valencia Francisco Camps (R) talks to the press as he arrives at court in Valencia, Spain, May 18, 2018, for a hearing before a judge investigating alleged irregularities in the organization of the Valencia Grand Prix. EPA-EFE/FILE/MANUEL BRUQUE

A Ferrari driven by then Valencia regional president Francisco Camps, accompanied by city Mayor Rita Barbera seated (L), then- chairman of Ferrari and Fiat, Luca di Montezemolo (Back-C), flanked by then Ferrari racing drivers Fernando Alonso (Back-L) and Felipe Massa (Back-R) at the Circuit of Ricardo Tormo de Cheste, Valencia, eastern Spain, Nov. 15, 2009. EPA/FILE/MANUEL BRUQUE

The office of Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor said Friday it had decided to instruct legal proceedings against a former president of the eastern region of Valencia over alleged offenses including misappropriation of public funds linked to the hosting of Formula One races in the Mediterranean port city.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor said in its findings that Francisco Camps, who led Valencia's regional administration from 2003-2011, had held numerous meetings with then F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone and personally decided to hold the races despite evidence they would be a drain on public funds.