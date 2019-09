Victor Claver of Spain (2-L) in action against Patty Mills of Australia (2-R) during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi-final match between Spain and Australia in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Fans of Spain celebrate after Spain beat Australia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi-final match between Spain and Australia in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Victor Claver (C) of Spain in action during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Spain and Australia in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG / POOL

Marc Gasol of Spain in action during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between Spain and Poland in Shanghai, China, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Marc Gasol of Spain (L) in action against Joe Ingles of Australia during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi-final match between Spain and Australia in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Marc Gasol (2-R) of Spain in action against Australian players (L-R) Andrew Bogut, Patty Mills, and Joe Ingles during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Spain and Australia in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY WONG / POOL

Victor Claver (C) of Spain celebrates after defeating Australia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi-final match between Spain and Australia in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Players of Spain celebrate after beating Australia after the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi-final match between Spain and Australia in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Aron Baynes of Australia (L) in action during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi-finals match between Spain and Australia in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Sergio Llul of Spain in action (R) during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi-finals match between Spain and Australia in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A supporter of Australia (C) wears a kangaroo mask during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi-finals match between Spain and Australia in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Spain beat Australia and went through to the Basketball World Cup final in China after a double overtime Friday.

The Spanish team under coach Sergio Scariolo will play the final on Sunday at 20:00 local time, 12:00 GMT, against the winner of the Argentina-France match.