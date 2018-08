Spanish U-20 player Pauleta Sancho (l) fights for the ball with an unidentified French player during the semifinal match in Vannes, France, on Aug. 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/RFEF

Spanish U-20 midfielder Patri Guijarro (l) scores the lone goal of Spain's 1-0 victory over host France in Vannes on Aug. 20, 2018, to move to the Women's U-20 World Cup final against Japan. EFE-EPA/RFEF

Spanish U-20 goaltender Catalina Coll (2nd from left) defends against a penalty kick by France's Marie-Antoinette Kototo (2nd from right) during their teams' semifinal match in Vannes, France, on Aug. 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/RFEF

After dreaming of this day for a generation, and led by a fabulous Patri Guijarro, Spain finally reached its first Women's U-20 World Cup final with a tough 1-0 victory here Monday over host nation France.

The US, Germany and North Korea are the only nations to have taken home the trophy in the eight previous editions of the competition, but the ninth final will be a face-off between Japan and Spain, who downed England and hosts France on Monday, respectively.