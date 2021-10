The director of the Spanish horse jumping team, Carolo López-Quesada, during the Horse Jumping Nations Cup that takes place this weekend in Barcelona. EFE / Lukasz Kowalski / International Equestrian Federation (FEI) - EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Spain finished second here Friday in qualifying for the Jumping Nations Cup to set up a first-ever appearance in the final of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) event.

Joining Spain in Sunday's final at the Real Club de Polo in Barcelona will be Germany, the Netherlands, Brazil, Sweden, the United States, Ireland and Belgium.