Spain's Garbine Muguruza (R) and Carla Suarez Navarro (C) celebrate after defeating Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure and Kirsten Flipkens in their doubles match at the Fed Cup World Group play-off in Kortrijk, Belgium, on April 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Spain on the weekend recovered a spot in the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas World Group after Carla Suarez-Navarro and Garbiñe Muguruza defeated Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and Ysaline Bonaventure 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2 to notch an overall 3-2 win for Spain over Belgium.

It took the Spaniards two hours and 13 minutes to manufacture their win at Kortrijk, thus bringing Spain back into the Fed Cup for the first time in two seasons.