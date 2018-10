File photograph showing Spain's Thiago Alcantara during the UEFA Nations League Group 1 match between England and Spain in London, England, Sept 8, 2018. EFE/EPA File/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara said here Wednesday that La Roja is not underestimating Wales ahead of this week's friendly in Cardiff.

"This friendly is enough motivation given the high skill level they have displayed over the past years," he said on the eve of the match. "I think it will be very nice beyond the defensive aspect they may have."