Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde (r), of Movistar, and Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski (l), of Sky, in action during the second stage of La Vuelta 2018 cycling tour, a race of 163.5 km between Marbella and Caminito del Rey, in southern Spain, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde, of Movistar, celebrates after winning the second stage of La Vuelta 2018 cycling tour, a race of 163.5 km between Marbella and Caminito del Rey, in southern Spain, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spain cyclist Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won stage two of the Vuelta a España road race on Sunday, while Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) took the overall lead after finishing second.

Valverde completed the 163.5-kilometer stage from Marbella to Caminito del Rey in four hours, 13 minutes and one second.