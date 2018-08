Spanish Scuderia Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso, the third-place finisher, celebrates after the British F1 Grand Prix at the Silverstone race track in Northamptonshire, England, on June 30, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso, of McLaren, waves at spectators during the drivers parade before the start of the 2018 F1 Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, on March 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Spanish McLaren-Renault driver Fernando Alonso said Tuesday that he would not race in Formula One in the 2019 season.

Alonso, a world champion in 2005 and 2006 with Renault, is set to bid farewell to F1 on Nov. 25 in the Yas Marina race in Abu Dhabi.