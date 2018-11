Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren arrives at the circuit ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix 2018 at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren attends a press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix 2018 at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

McLaren's retiring Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain said Thursday that he was proud of having made F1 more popular in his home country of Spain as well as winning the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports.

The two-time world champion, who decided to quit F1 after Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, spoke at a joint press conference with other drivers.