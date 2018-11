The Wayne Taylor Racing team announced on Tuesday that Spain's Fernando Alonso will pilot one of its Cadillacs in the Daytona 24 Hours race on Jan. 26-27, 2019.

The team won the race in 2017, and Alonso - who next year will no longer be a Formula One driver - will compete for the second consecutive year in the legendary contest with teammate Kamui Kobayashi, who is also joining the team.