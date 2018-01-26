Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso drives his Ligier in the qualifiers for the Rolex 24 Hours in Daytona, Florida, on Jan. 25, 2018. Alonso will start the race on Jan. 27 in 13th position. EFE/Gerardo Mora

Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso leaves after the qualifiers for the Rolex 24 Hours in Daytona, Florida, on Jan. 25, 2018. Alonso will start the race on Jan. 27 in 13th position. EFE/Gerardo Mora

Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso meets his team after the qualifiers for the Rolex 24 Hours in Daytona, Florida, on Jan. 25, 2018. Alonso will start the race on Jan. 27 in 13th position. EFE/Gerardo Mora

Spain's Fernando Alonso will start in 13th position this weekend at the Rolex 24 in Daytona, Florida, after finishing in the middle of the grid in the qualifying rounds an average of 0.925 second behind the Cadillac driven by Renger Van der Zande of The Netherlands.

During the qualifying round at the Daytona International Speedway, United Autosports fielded two entries - both Ligiers - the first one driven by two-time Formula One champ Alonso and Phil Hanson and the second by Will Owen, Hugo de Sadeleer, Paul Di Resta and Bruno Senna.