Spain attacking midfielder Marco Asensio shielded his team's first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea from critics Tuesday, saying there was little more Manchester United's normally safe pair of hands could have done to save the goals he conceded against Morocco in its final group game at 2018 FIFA World Cup.

De Gea has not impressed Spain's sporting media in the campaign in Russia so far, having failed to save five in six shots against him, but Real Madrid's Asensio downplayed any talk of a somber atmosphere in the dressing room regarding the man between the posts, who let in two against the North African side in the final Group B encounter on Monday evening, which ended in a draw.