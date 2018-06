epa06798342 Close up of the tattoo of Spain national team forward Iago Aspas during a press conference in Krasnodar, Russia, 10 June 2018. The team prepare for FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia running from 14 June to 15 July. EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

Spain forward Iago Aspas said Sunday that the Spanish national team suffered under fans' expectations for high-scoring wins in its last two friendlies against Switzerland and Tunisia ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Aspas, who scored the winner for Spain in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Tunisia, said supporters wanted his national team to net eight goals against Switzerland and 10 against Tunisia, after the 6-1 win over Argentina in a friendly on Mar. 27.