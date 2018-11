Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo greets supporters prior to the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli FC and Juventus FC in Empoli, Italy, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Fabio Muzzi

Celta Vigo’s striker Iago Aspas (R) vies for the ball against Getafe’s midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic, of Serbia, during La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Getafe at Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain. Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Salvador Sas

Spain and Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas said that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who bid farewell to Real Madrid last summer to join Juventus, made up for many defects on the Real Madrid side.

Celta Vigo's striker added that Real Madrid's former coach Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked in October after a string of bad results, needed more time to impose his playing style on the Real Madrid players, especially as he took the reins just after the departure of Ronaldo.