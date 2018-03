A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service of the International Olympic Committee shows a general view as Astrid Fina Paredes of Spain competes during the Women's Snowboard Cross run at the Jeongseon Alpine Centreduring Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMON BRUTY / OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service of the International Olympic Committee shows Astrid Fina Paredes of Spain in action during the Snowboard Cross Quarterfinal at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMON BRUTY/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Barcelona rider Astrid Fina won the bronze medal in snowboard cross, category SB-LL2, at the Winter Paralympics Games in PyeongChang county in South Korea.

The Spanish athlete, who is participating in the Games for a second time, battled for bronze with the Netherlands' Renske Van Beek, whom she beat in a descent that she dominated from start to finish.