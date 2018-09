File photo from Aug. 13 2018 of the Spanish coach Pako Ayestarán with the Mexican club Pachuca in Pachuca (México). EPA- EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Spain's Pako Ayestaran, head coach of Mexican first-division club Pachuca, said Friday that he has found an organization that has faith in the process of developing younger players and sees soccer in the same way he does.

"At Pachuca, I've found a club that mirrors the way I think as a coach, a club that believes in the process and the need to promote young talent. You have to give young talent an opportunity because a soccer player can only develop by playing," Ayestaran told EFE.