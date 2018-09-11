The presidents of the Spanish league and two of the largest Catalan-based clubs, FC Barcelona and Girona FC, have requested Tuesday permission from Spain's soccer body (RFEF) to play a La Liga game in the United States, a decision that is likely to provoke protest from fans and players alike.

La Liga president Javier Tebas and the heads of Barcelona and Girona, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Delfi Geli, thus took another step towards pitting the sides together in a league match held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, in what would be an unprecedented move in Spanish soccer aimed at boosting the league's popularity in the lucrative US market.