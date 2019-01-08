Spanish motorcycle river Joan Barreda, with Honda, during the first leg of the Dakar 2019 Rally between Lima and Pisco, Peru, on Jan. 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/Sebastian Castañeda

Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah, with Toyota, during the first stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally between Lima and Pisco, Peru, on Jan. 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Sebastian Castaneda

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, with Mini and the current Dakar Rally defending champion in autos, during the first stage of the 2019 Rally between Lima and Pisco, Peru, on Jan. 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Sebastian Castaneda

Spanish motorcycle rider Joan Barreda, with Team Honda, on Monday won the first stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally, the shortest leg in this year's race, while - in automobiles - Spain's Carlos Sainz, the reigning champion driving for Mini, came in second behind Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah, with Toyota.

Barreda ran the race almost neck and neck with Chile's Pablo Quintanilla (Husqvarna) until the middle of the leg, when he managed to pull out in front and develop a 1 minute 34 second lead by the end of the 311 kilometers (193 miles) of desert between Lima and Pisco, 84 km of which were timed.