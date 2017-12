Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta in action against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their first round match at the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action against Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta during their first round match at the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

Andrey Rublev of Russia in action against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut during their first round match at the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in action against Andrey Rublev of Russia during their first round match at the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut defeated Russia's Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-2 at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, setting up a showdown in the semifinals of the exhibition event with Serbian star Novak Djokovic.

The world No. 20, who is playing in Abu Dhabi because countryman Rafael Nadal pulled out of the tournament, jumped to a 5-2 lead in the first set but ended up having to fight up a furious comeback by the Russian.