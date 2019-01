Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain celebrates after winning his men's singles third round match against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Karen Khachanov of Russia in action during his men's singles third round match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Roberto Bautista Agut (L) of Spain is congratulated by Karen Khachanov (R) of Russia after winning men's singles third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut (22) defeated Russia's 10th seeded Karen Khachanov 6-4,7-5,6-4 Friday to advance into the fourth round of Australian Open.

After defeating the defending Paris Bercy champion, Bautista will now play against the winner of the third round match between his compatriot Fernando Verdasco (26) and Croatian Marin Cilic (6).