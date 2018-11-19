Spanish midfielder Brais Mendez (l) celebrates with teammate Gaya his lone goal in their 1-0 victory over Bosnia Herzegovina in Las Palmas, Spain, on Nov. 18. 2018. EFE-EPA/Angel Medina G.

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata (R) vies for the ball with Bosnia Herzegovina's Ermin Bicakcic during an International Friendly soccer match between Spain and Bosnia Herzegovina at the Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas, Spain, 18 November 2018. EFE-EPA/ Angel Medina G.

Spanish defender Jose Gaya (r) fights for the ball with Bosnia Herzegovina's Haris Duljevic during their friendly match in Las Palmas, Spain, on Nov. 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/Angel Medina G.

Las Palmas, Spain, Nov 18 (efe-epa) - The Spanish national soccer team played its last match of 2018 with a 1-0 friendly win over Bosnia Herzegovina in the Gran Canaria Stadium here before some 20,000 fans thanks to a goal by Brais Mendez, one of the three players making their debuts with the Spanish squad.

A nice play by Fornals and Gaya ended with Isco Alarcon taking a shot that was fended off by the Bosnian goaltender, but the Celta de Vigo striker swooped in to capture the loose ball and hit the twine for the win in the 78th minute.