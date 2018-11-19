Las Palmas, Spain, Nov 18 (efe-epa) - The Spanish national soccer team played its last match of 2018 with a 1-0 friendly win over Bosnia Herzegovina in the Gran Canaria Stadium here before some 20,000 fans thanks to a goal by Brais Mendez, one of the three players making their debuts with the Spanish squad.
A nice play by Fornals and Gaya ended with Isco Alarcon taking a shot that was fended off by the Bosnian goaltender, but the Celta de Vigo striker swooped in to capture the loose ball and hit the twine for the win in the 78th minute.