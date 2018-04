Spanish tennis player Roberto Carballes serves the ball against Austrian Andreas Haider-Maurer during first round of the Barcelona Open tennis tournament, in Barcelona, Spain, on April 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Austria's Andreas Haider-Maurer in action against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena during their first round match of the 66th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in action against Austria's Andreas Haider-Maurer during their first round match of the 66th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena said on Tuesday that he was looking forward to putting all his effort into his duel with fellow Spaniard and world No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Barcelona Open.

Carballes, world No. 77, is set to face Nadal on Wednesday after beating Andreas Haider-Maurer of Austria 6-2, 6-4 in the first round in a match that lasted one hour and 34 minutes.