Screen grab from a video showing Spain's Carlos Sainz (R), a two-time World Rally champion and winner of a pair of Dakar Rally cars titles, next to his son Carlos, during an event in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EFE-TV

Screen grab from a video showing Spain's Carlos Sainz, a two-time World Rally champion and winner of a pair of Dakar Rally cars titles, during an interview with EFE, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EFE-TV

Spain's Carlos Sainz, a two-time World Rally champion and winner of a pair of Dakar Rally cars titles, told EFE Thursday that he expected his son, Renault driver Carlos Sainz Jr., would take a step forward in the upcoming Formula One season.

"I'm convinced this is a year to go one step further, and that he'll do that. He's preparing for the season with high hopes. He's very eager. The test sessions start next week. Renault (launched its cars on Tuesday). He has high hopes and those of us who are with him do too," Sainz said.