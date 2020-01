Carolina Marin of Spain in action against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand during their round two women's singles match of the Badminton Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2020, in Bangkok, Thailand, 23 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Spain’s Carolina Marin, the reigning Olympic champion and former world number one, sailed into the quarterfinals of the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters badminton tournament by defeating Pornpawee Chochuwong from the host nation on Thursday.

Marin, seeded fourth and currently the world number 10, barely broke a sweat as she demolished her opponent in straight sets 21-11, 21-9 in the second round of the Super 300 tournament. EFE-EPA