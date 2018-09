Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain hits a return to Joao Sousa of Portugal during the fourth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Debutant Benoit Paire of France and Spain's Pablo Carreño are set to kick off the Davis Cup semifinal clash to be held on the Pierre Mauroy stadium's indoor hard court in the northern French city of Lille, after the draw made on Thursday.

The semifinal tie between Spain and holder France is set to get underway on Friday with two singles rubbers as Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut is to take on Frenchman Lucas Pouille after the Carreño-Paire clash.