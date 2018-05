Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal (C) reacts as he leaves the pitch after being injured during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Spain defender Dani Carvajal is likely fit enough to appear in next month's 2018 FIFA World Cup, despite suffering from a minor right hamstring injury, according a statement from Spain's national team on Monday.

The Real Madrid defender walked off the field in tears on Saturday during the first half of the Champions League final against Liverpool, but his participation in the World Cup, which kicks off June 14, still depends on the final decision of Spain coach Julen Lopetegui.