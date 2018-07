Real Madrid and Spain defender Dani Carvajal winds up his visit to Panama on July 27, 2018, by joining aspiring soccer players for practice Friday at a facility in this capital's affluent Costa del Este neighborhood. EFE-EPA/Rogelio Adonican Osor

Real Madrid and Spain defender Dani Carvajal wound up his visit to Panama by joining aspiring soccer players for practice Friday at a facility in this capital's affluent Costa del Este neighborhood.

The player closely followed the training routine of the participants, for whom sharing the field with a top professional like the Spanish international was nothing short of a dream come true.