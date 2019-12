Riot police face off against pro-independence demonstrators outside FC Barcelona's Camp Nou during the Spanish league Clasico between arch-rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid on 18 December 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. EPA-EFE/Marta Perez

Riot police stand guard as a pro-independence protester holds up a sign outside FC Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium during the Spanish league Clasico between arch-rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid on 18 December 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. EPA-EFE/Marta Perez

Disturbances occurred outside FC Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium during a postponed LaLiga match between arch-rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid on 18 December 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. EPA-EFE/Quique García

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro (right) marks FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi during a postponed Matchday 10 LaLiga contest at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on 18 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong tries to block a shot by Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro during the Spanish-league Clasico between those two arch-rivals at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on 18 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema (center right) battles for the ball with FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong (center left) during a postponed Matchday 10 LaLiga match between the two arch-rivals at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on 18 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta.

At least 21 injured in the riots near Camp Nou during a soccer match

Spanish-league giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid battled to a 0-0 draw here Wednesday night in a contest in which both teams had chances to open the scoring but failed to convert in the final third.

The visitors put one ball in the back of the net in the second half, but that apparent goal was ruled out for offside.