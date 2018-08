Spain's Clara Azurmendi (right) in action on Aug. 30, 2018, during her second-round match against Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt at the Barcelona Spain Masters badminton tournament. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta.

Spain's Sara Peñalver in action against Germany's Yvonne Li in the second round of the Barcelona Spain Masters badminton tournament on Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta.

Spain's Beatriz Corrales hits a forehand during her second-round match pn Aug. 30, 2018, against Bulgaria's Linda Zetchiri at the Barcelona Spain Masters badminton tournament. EPA-EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta.

Spain's Beatriz Corrales stretches for a backhand during her second-round match against Bulgaria's Linda Zetchiri at the Barcelona Spain Masters badminton tournament on Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta.

Spain's Beatriz Corrales cruised past Bulgaria's Linda Zetchiri 21-15, 21-14 on Thursday to reach the women's singles quarter-finals at the Barcelona Spain Masters badminton tournament.

The 31st-ranked Corrales jumped out to an 11-6 lead at the first mid-game interval at the Pavello de la Vall d'Hebron indoor venue and preserved that advantage the rest of the way, finishing off the opener with a crosscourt drop shot winner.