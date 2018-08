Spain's Beatriz Corrales (right) in action in the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Spain Masters badminton tournament against Japan's Minatsu Mitani on Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro García

Spain's Beatriz Corrales in action on Aug. 31, 2018, in the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Spain Masters badminton tournament against Japan's Minatsu Mitani. EPA-EFE/Alejandro García

Spain's Beatriz Corrales fell short in her bid to win the Barcelona Spain Masters badminton tournament, losing 21-17, 21-15 in Friday's quarter-finals to Japan's Minatsu Mitani.

Corrales came out of the gates quickly at the Pavello de la Vall d'Hebron indoor venue to grab an 8-5 lead, but Mitani then proceeded to go on a 13-4 run to take full control of the first game.