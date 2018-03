Daniel Sordo of Spain drives his Hyundai i20 WRC during day 2 of Rally Mexico 2018 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Leon, state of Guanajuato, Mexico, 09 March 2018. EPA-EFE/REPORTER IMAGES

Sebastian Loeb of France drives his Citroen C3 during day 2 of Rally Mexico 2018 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Leon, state of Guanajuato, Mexico, 09 March 2018. EPA-EFE/REPORTER IMAGES

Kris Meeke of Britain drives his Citroen C3 WRC during day 2 of Rally Mexico 2018 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Leon, state of Guanajuato, Mexico, 09 March 2018. EPA-EFE/REPORTER IMAGES

Estonian driver Ott Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja of the Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT team drive their Yaris WRCT car during the first stage of the Rally of Mexico, in the section of El Chocolate, in Leon, state of Guanajuato, Mexico, 09 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Castillo

French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena of the Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT team drive their Citroen C3 car during the first stage of the Rally of Mexico, in the section of El Chocolate, in Leon, state of Guanajuato, Mexico, 09 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Castillo

Belgian driver Thierry Neuville and co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul of the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team drive their Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC car during the first stage of the Rally of Mexico, in the section of El Chocolate, in Leon, state of Guanajuato, Mexico, 09 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Castillo

Daniel Sordo of Spain drives his Hyundai i20 WRC during day 2 of Rally Mexico 2018 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Leon, state of Guanajuato, Mexico, 09 March 2018. EPA-EFE/REPORTER IMAGES

Spanish driver Dani Sordo and his co-driver Carlos Del Barrio, of the Hyundai Shell Mobil World Rally Team, drive their Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC car during the first stage of the Rally of Mexico, in the section of El Chocolate, in Leon, state of Guanajuato, Mexico, 09 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Castillo

Spain's Dani Sordo (Hyundai i20) on Friday took the lead in the Rally Mexico 2018, the third race of the World Rally Championship, while France's Sebastian Loeb (Citroen C3) came from behind and is now in second place after the second day of the race.

Sordo posted an aggregate time of 1 hour 47 minutes and 55.4 seconds, with Loeb trailing by 7.2 seconds and Estonian Ott Tanak (Toyota Yaris) 11 seconds behind in third place.