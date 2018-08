Independiente Medellin midfielder Didier Moreno (L) fights for the ball with Sol de America's Pablo Ceballos (C) during the Copa Sudamericana match played on May 10, 2018, at Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia. EPA-EFE FILE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA

Colombian midfielder Didier Moreno has been transferred to Deportivo de La Coruña and headed to Spain for a physical, Deportivo Independiente Medellin, the player's previous club, said.

Deportivo Independiente congratulated Moreno, saying in a statement released on Wednesday that the club appreciated the dedication he displayed and "it is a source of pride" that his career is moving forward and he is meeting his goals.