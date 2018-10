Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and FC Chelsea at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Britain, April 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/DIMITRIS LEGAKIS

Spain and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas earned the Guinness World Record for reaching 100 Premier League assists in the shortest number of games, Guinness announced Wednesday.

The 31-year-old needed 293 matches to break Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs's record of 367.