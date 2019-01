The members of the Himoinsa Racing Team (from left to right) Dani Oliveras, Rosa Romero, Gerard Farres, Miguel Puertas, Ivan Cervantes and Marc Sola pose on Feb. 2, 2018, alongside Luis Villanueva (center), the deputy director of the National Sports Council (CSD), during a reception at that organization's headquarters in Madrid. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spanish driver Gerard Farres said Wednesday that it was a dream come true to compete once again in a Dakar Rally, this time at the wheel of a UTV (utility task vehicle) rather than a motorcycle.

"It's a dream for me to be back," the 39-year-old Farres told EFE while standing next to his vehicle, a type of quad-car combo.