Feliciano Lopez of Spain in action against Jack Sock of the USA during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Spain's Feliciano Lopez was Wednesday eliminated in the Indian Wells Masters, the first tournament of the 2018 World Tour Masters 1000.

But the Spaniard left on a positive note for having won against a Top 10 like Jack Sock in the third round, and he said he did not expect himself to be in such form at his age.