Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after winning his mens doubles final match with Feliciano Lopez of Spain against Britain's Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram at the Fever Tree Championship at Queen's Club in London, Britain, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Britain's Andy Murray (R) and Feliciano Lopez (L) of Spain during their doubles final match against Britain's Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram of the USA at the Fever Tree Championship at Queen's Club in London, Britain, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Spain's Feliciano Lopez (C) celebrates after defeating Gilles Simon of France in their final match at the Fever Tree Championship at Queen's Club in London, Britain, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

France's Gilles Simon in action against Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their Men's singles final match at the Fever Tree Championship at Queen's Club in London, Britain, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Spain's Feliciano Lopez reacts after defeating Gilles Simon of France in their final match at the Fever Tree Championship at Queen's Club in London, Britain, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Spain's Feliciano Lopez on Sunday won the title at Queen's Club, defeating France's Gilles Simon 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2) in the final and becoming the first Spaniard to claim the trophy at the grass-court event twice.

The 37-year-old Lopez won the title in 2017 by edging Croatia's Marin Cilic 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (10-8) and was the finalist in 2014, when he lost to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (8-6).